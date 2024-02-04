Clicks Group (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.08 and last traded at $32.05. Approximately 1,585 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 231% from the average daily volume of 479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.64.

Clicks Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.62.

Get Clicks Group alerts:

Clicks Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.3935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Clicks Group’s previous dividend of $0.14. Clicks Group’s payout ratio is 38.29%.

About Clicks Group

Clicks Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health, wellness, and beauty retailer in South Africa and internationally. It operates through two segments: Retail and Distribution. The company retails pharmacy, health, and beauty through stores, and in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clicks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clicks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.