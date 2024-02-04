MDJM (NASDAQ:MDJH) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Free Report) fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.06. 3,531 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 9,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

MDJM Trading Down 1.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55.

About MDJM

MDJM Ltd, through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; and real estate consulting services, such as consulting, marketing strategy planning and strategy, and advertising services and sales strategies.

