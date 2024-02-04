Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Trading Down 4.9%

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.63. 80,862 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 58,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Sonim Technologies Trading Down 4.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.72.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.57 million during the quarter. Sonim Technologies had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 0.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sonim Technologies

About Sonim Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Sonim Technologies by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 24,350 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP10, Sonim XP5plus, Sonim XP3plus based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

