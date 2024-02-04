Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Trading Down 4.9%

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.63. 80,862 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 58,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.
Sonim Technologies Trading Down 4.9 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.72.
Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.57 million during the quarter. Sonim Technologies had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 0.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Sonim Technologies
About Sonim Technologies
Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP10, Sonim XP5plus, Sonim XP3plus based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sonim Technologies
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.