Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $5.24 Million Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,246 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 37.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $29.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.14. Capital Group Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $20.54 and a twelve month high of $29.92.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.