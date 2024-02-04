Wells Fargo & Company Cuts CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Price Target to $98.00

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CONMED from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CONMED from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.43.

Get CONMED alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CNMD

CONMED Price Performance

CONMED Dividend Announcement

Shares of CNMD opened at $80.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.66. CONMED has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $138.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is 39.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $122,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,450.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $122,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,450.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $252,839.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,925.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONMED

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,654,000 after purchasing an additional 127,857 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,472,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,926,000 after purchasing an additional 70,297 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,265,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,435,000 after purchasing an additional 44,076 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,247,000 after purchasing an additional 33,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 762,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,239,000 after purchasing an additional 17,968 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.