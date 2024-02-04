Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Shares Up 0.9%

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.18. 42,857 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 61,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.17.

Atlas Engineered Products Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$69.76 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.51.

Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$14.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$34.05 million. Atlas Engineered Products had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 15.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. will post 0.0900076 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Engineered Products

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, and windows in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

