Silver One Resources (CVE:SVE) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE) shares traded up 3.3% on Friday. The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 76,390 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 107,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 21.35 and a current ratio of 34.87. The stock has a market cap of C$37.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.49.

About Silver One Resources

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds 100% interest in the Candelaria Silver Mine project located in Nevada; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Phoenix silver property located near Globe, Arizona.

