Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Stock Price Up 4%

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Free Report) was up 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.86 and last traded at $11.03. Approximately 1,521,967 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 721,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.
Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as through home delivery. It produces flowers, edibles, vaporizer cartridge, concentrates, topicals, capsules, tinctures, dissolvable powders, and nasal sprays under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, and Roll One brands.
