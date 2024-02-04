Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST) Trading Down 0.8%

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.55 and last traded at $20.59. Approximately 150,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 139,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.16.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUST. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 39.3% in the third quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 76.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $147,000.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

