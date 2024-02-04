First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Stock Price Down 0.4%

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $75.76 and last traded at $76.39. Approximately 27,834 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 197% from the average daily volume of 9,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.69.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.13 and a 200-day moving average of $72.80. The company has a market cap of $156.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.22.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5367 per share. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period.

The First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Multi Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index that uses fundamental factors to select and weight value stocks from the Nasdaq US Select Indices. FAB was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

