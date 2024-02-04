First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Stock Price Down 0.4%

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $75.76 and last traded at $76.39. Approximately 27,834 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 197% from the average daily volume of 9,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.69.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.13 and a 200-day moving average of $72.80. The company has a market cap of $156.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.22.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5367 per share. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.
The First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Multi Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index that uses fundamental factors to select and weight value stocks from the Nasdaq US Select Indices. FAB was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
