First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Trading Down 0.7%

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.06 and last traded at $38.06. 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.33.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.11.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.3994 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.
The First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (FGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Germany index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 40 companies selected from the S&P Germany BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FGM was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
