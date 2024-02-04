First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Trading Down 0.7%

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.06 and last traded at $38.06. 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.33.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.11.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.3994 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGM. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 199,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 133,040 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,199,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 26,194 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $846,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000.

The First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (FGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Germany index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 40 companies selected from the S&P Germany BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FGM was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

