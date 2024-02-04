Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.73 and last traded at $17.79. Approximately 1,869,970 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,159% from the average daily volume of 148,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.01.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.65.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for exploration, and water and energy; and related spare parts and services for the mining and infrastructure industries.

