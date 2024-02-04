Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Position Reduced by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,347 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 83,973 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,007 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth about $409,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 153,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 21.4% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

AEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

AEM stock opened at $48.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.68. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

