Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 25,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $605,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 173.5% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 10,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $115.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $126.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.50.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

