Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 1,050 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in TC Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 1,462.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRP. Wolfe Research raised shares of TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

TRP stock opened at $39.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is -4,683.33%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

