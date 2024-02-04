Terran Coin (TRR) Price Down 28.8% This Week

Terran Coin (TRR) traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Terran Coin has a total market cap of $272,703.68 and approximately $249.85 worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Terran Coin has traded down 28.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Terran Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terran Coin Profile

Terran Coin launched on April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. Terran Coin’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terran Coin is terrancoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.

TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

Terran Coin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terran Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terran Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

