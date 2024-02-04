Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $869,000 Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTSL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6,046.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $162,000.

Shares of FTSL opened at $45.95 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $44.53 and a 12-month high of $46.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.00 and its 200 day moving average is $45.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $3.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

