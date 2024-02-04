Algorand (ALGO) Trading 2.2% Lower This Week

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Algorand has a market cap of $1.31 billion and approximately $31.35 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00083333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00029598 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00021072 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006513 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006277 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,046,393,342 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

