Kava Price Down 4.3% This Week (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. During the last seven days, Kava has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $754.84 million and $8.91 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can now be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00001618 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00083333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00029598 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00021072 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006513 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006277 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,861,778 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.