Substratum Achieves Market Capitalization of $115,062.32 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.47 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00016392 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00016852 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,030.42 or 0.99854994 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00011107 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.23 or 0.00169944 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Substratum Profile

SUB is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0001805 USD and is down -25.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.