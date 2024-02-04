Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 216.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $811,000. Wright Fund Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 1,955,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,425,000 after purchasing an additional 655,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,955,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,884,000 after buying an additional 860,233 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $93.02 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $96.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.87.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2968 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

