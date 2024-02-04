Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,337,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,832,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,570,000 after purchasing an additional 210,171 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,867,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,467,000 after purchasing an additional 101,230 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $526,026,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.00.

NYSE:TT opened at $276.78 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $162.04 and a 1-year high of $278.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.04.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

