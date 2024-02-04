Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 8,500 Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 7.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 2.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 93,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at $313,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 520.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 87,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $11.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

