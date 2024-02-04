Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 4,998 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,998 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,212,643,000 after buying an additional 1,510,242 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,307.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,741,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,774 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,511.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,121,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,416,000 after purchasing an additional 50,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,327,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,731,000 after purchasing an additional 58,741 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $107.00 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $111.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.43.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

