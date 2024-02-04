Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $6,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Arista Networks by 68.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Arista Networks by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Arista Networks by 391.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,848,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,313 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,885,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1,424.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,205,000 after acquiring an additional 817,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET opened at $273.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.35. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.01 and a fifty-two week high of $276.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Melius upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Melius Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $60,310.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,193.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $5,454,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,705,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,493,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $60,310.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,193.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,398 shares of company stock worth $47,874,300 in the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

