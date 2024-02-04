Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mplx by 104,751.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,772,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,291,317,000 after acquiring an additional 69,705,594 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,309,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,419,000 after buying an additional 976,033 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $205,812,000 after buying an additional 43,318 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 440.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,649,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $200,946,000 after buying an additional 4,604,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,266,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $174,758,000 after buying an additional 319,502 shares in the last quarter. 22.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mplx Stock Performance

NYSE MPLX opened at $37.43 on Friday. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $33.03 and a 1-year high of $39.22. The company has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 34.82%. Mplx’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Mplx’s payout ratio is 89.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPLX. Raymond James increased their target price on Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.13.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

