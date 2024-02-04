Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 286,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:SAND opened at $4.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.20 and a beta of 1.11. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.94.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0149 per share. This is a boost from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAND. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $13.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SAND

Sandstorm Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.