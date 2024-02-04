New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 5,852 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,852 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $6,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,200,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $181,005,183.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 238,533,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,489,051,837.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $57.04 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $67.67. The stock has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

