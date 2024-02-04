Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,427 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.64.

Fortinet stock opened at $66.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.70. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,963 shares of company stock worth $6,154,790 over the last 90 days. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

