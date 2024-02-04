Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE – Get Free Report) were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.89 and last traded at $13.88. Approximately 33,996 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 38,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.72.

Teucrium Sugar Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CANE. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund in the first quarter worth $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund in the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $442,000.

About Teucrium Sugar Fund

Teucrium Sugar Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Teucrium Sugar Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to sugar without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for sugar (Sugar Futures Contracts) that are traded on ICE Futures US (ICE Futures), which includes the second-to-expire Sugar No.

