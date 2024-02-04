iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) Shares Up 0.8%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.17 and last traded at $38.16. 233,310 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 147,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.84.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $198.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.74.

Institutional Trading of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEWJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 661,026.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 991,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,916,000 after purchasing an additional 991,539 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 70.2% during the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 946,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,861,000 after purchasing an additional 390,528 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 99,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 38,895 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 170.0% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 35,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 172.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 20,938 shares during the period.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (HEWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap Japanese stocks, while fully hedging out its exposure to the yen relative to the US dollar. HEWJ was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

