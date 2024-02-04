Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Free Report) traded down 8.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.31. 52,934 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 313% from the average session volume of 12,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Titan Mining Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,058.24. The company has a market cap of C$42.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of -0.13.

About Titan Mining

Titan Mining Corporation acquires, explores, develops, and extracts mineral properties. The company explores for zinc. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States. The company was formerly known as Triton Mining Corporation and changed its name to Titan Mining Corporation in November 2016.

