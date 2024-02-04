Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24, reports. Euronav had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $233.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.87 million.

Euronav Stock Performance

Shares of Euronav stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.78. Euronav has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $19.18.

Euronav Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $0.399 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. Euronav’s payout ratio is presently 37.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Euronav by 177.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the third quarter valued at about $62,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EURN. Evercore ISI cut Euronav from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Euronav from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.43 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Euronav in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronav has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.56.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

