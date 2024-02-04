1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) Posts Earnings Results

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter.

1st Capital Bancorp Price Performance

FISB opened at $11.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.41. 1st Capital Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The firm has a market cap of $63.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.58.

Get 1st Capital Bancorp alerts:

1st Capital Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

1st Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services for businesses, professionals, real estate investors, family commercial entities, and individuals in the Central Coast region of California. It offers checking, saving, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement and health savings accounts; and other services including debit cards, check orders, and cannabis banking services.

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.