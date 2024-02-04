1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) Posts Earnings Results

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter.
1st Capital Bancorp Price Performance
FISB opened at $11.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.41. 1st Capital Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The firm has a market cap of $63.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.58.
1st Capital Bancorp Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than 1st Capital Bancorp
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for 1st Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.