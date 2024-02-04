Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Issues Earnings Results

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Silicom had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $18.76 million for the quarter.

Silicom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SILC opened at $17.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.91. Silicom has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $41.09. The company has a market capitalization of $115.06 million, a P/E ratio of -34.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Silicom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Silicom from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Silicom in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Silicom by 214.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Silicom by 2,226.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Silicom during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicom by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Silicom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports high-performance networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.