Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.800-10.100 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $9.80-10.10 EPS.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $196.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.65. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $129.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HON. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.38.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

