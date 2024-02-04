Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.100-7.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bristol-Myers Squibb also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.10-7.40 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a hold rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a reduce rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.41.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BMY opened at $48.71 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $48.08 and a 12-month high of $75.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.25.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,252,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,709,000 after purchasing an additional 98,243 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 168.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 80,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 50,708 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.