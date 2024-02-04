Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 46.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Microchip Technology updated its Q4 guidance to $0.46-$0.68 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.460-0.680 EPS.

Shares of MCHP opened at $84.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 41.12%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCHP. Citigroup raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

