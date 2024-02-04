Oregon Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.05 and last traded at $22.05. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.35.

Oregon Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.43.

Oregon Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%.

About Oregon Bancorp

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Willamette Valley Bank that provides banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers checking and savings accounts, retirement accounts, and certificate of deposits, as well as debit cards, cash management, money market, and digital banking services.

