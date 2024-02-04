Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $4.92. Approximately 509 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29,841% from the average daily volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised Greencore Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

