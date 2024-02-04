Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHYGet Free Report) shares dropped 2.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.70 and last traded at $29.78. Approximately 1,002,658 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 893% from the average daily volume of 100,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.59.

Daiwa House Industry Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.24.

Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHYGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter.

About Daiwa House Industry

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction contracts business in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Commercial Facilities, Business Facilities, and Environmental Energy. The Detached Houses segment engages in custom-ordered housing and sales of detached houses and lots.

