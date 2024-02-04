Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.88 and last traded at $14.89. 2,538 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 3,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.31.

Nihon Kohden Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of -0.04.

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $379.33 million for the quarter. Nihon Kohden had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 9.66%.

About Nihon Kohden

Nihon Kohden Corporation engages in development, manufacturing, sale, maintenance, and consultation of medical electronic equipment, and related systems and products in Japan, Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers physiological measuring equipment comprising electrocardiographs, electroencephalographs, and polygraphs for Cath-labs; patient monitoring systems, such as beside and central monitors; and treatment equipment including defibrillators, automated external defibrillators, ventilators, and pacemakers.

