SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarWinds has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SolarWinds

SolarWinds Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SWI stock opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.89. SolarWinds has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $12.55.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a positive return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $189.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.09 million. Equities analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 96.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the second quarter worth $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the third quarter worth $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 118.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarWinds Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.