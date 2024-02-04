Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an underweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of SIX stock opened at $25.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.44. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $31.29.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $547.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.76 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 5.29%. Analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 45.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,918,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108,978 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 2,601,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,783 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 242.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,297,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,966 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 73.1% in the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,287,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,734 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 7,017.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 746,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,387,000 after purchasing an additional 735,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

