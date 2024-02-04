CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $377.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CACI shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th.

CACI stock opened at $348.16 on Friday. CACI International has a 1-year low of $275.79 and a 1-year high of $359.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $327.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.84.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.14). CACI International had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CACI International will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.72, for a total value of $114,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,512.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in CACI International in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in CACI International by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CACI International by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CACI International during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 127.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

