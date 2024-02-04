ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) PT Raised to $71.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of several other reports. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an underperform rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America raised shares of ONEOK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.91.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ONEOK

ONEOK Trading Down 0.3 %

ONEOK Increases Dividend

Shares of OKE opened at $68.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.42 and its 200 day moving average is $67.10. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 72.66%.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONEOK

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,148,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in ONEOK by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 9,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 46,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in ONEOK by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 324,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,791,000 after buying an additional 77,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.