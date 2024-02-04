NVR (NYSE:NVR) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NVR from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR opened at $7,319.98 on Wednesday. NVR has a 1 year low of $4,988.99 and a 1 year high of $7,423.73. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 6.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6,870.00 and a 200-day moving average of $6,349.19.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $133.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVR will post 427.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,288.17, for a total value of $18,864,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at $671,953,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,292.47, for a total transaction of $9,438,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,851 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,647,361.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,872 shares of company stock valued at $49,205,517 over the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVR

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,568,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in NVR by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in NVR by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,720,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in NVR by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

