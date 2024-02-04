Royal Bank of Canada Increases MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target to $638.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $588.00 to $638.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MSCI from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $584.21.

MSCI stock opened at $593.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $547.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $530.54. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $451.55 and a fifty-two week high of $617.39. The firm has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.00%. The firm had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MSCI will post 14.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 38.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5,600.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 153.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

