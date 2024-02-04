Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on Marcus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.33.

NYSE MCS opened at $13.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marcus has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $431.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average is $14.96.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Marcus had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $208.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marcus will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Marcus’s payout ratio is presently 466.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCS. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marcus in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Marcus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 468.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. The company's Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

