Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Receives $8.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. SVB Leerink upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

WVE stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $390.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of -1.18. Wave Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $6.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.99.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $49.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.81 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,000,000 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,202,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,010,045. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WVE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,937,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 43,423 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 450.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 167,894 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 274.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 421,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 308,966 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 457.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 17,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

